Bollywood actress Richa Chaddha is well known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Masaan, and many others films. The actress has been facing criticism over her tweet on the Indian Army. Akshay Kumar, Ashoke Pandit, Kay Kay Menon, and Vivek Agnihotri called out the actress for her tweet. Now Anupam Kher has reacted to her tweet.

The 35-year-old actress tweeted in reaction to a statement by Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi who commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She had commented, ” Galwan says Hi” taking an indirect reference to the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

Even though Richa Chadha deleted the tweet and apologised for her actions on social media. However, that did not stop Anupam Kher to slam her for her tweet against the Indian Army. The Kashmir Files actor wrote in Hindi, “देश की बुराई करके कुछ लोगों के बीच लोकप्रिय होने की कोशिश करना कायर और छोटे लोगों का काम है।और सेना के सम्मान को दांव पर लगाना…. इससे ज़्यादा शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है। (Desh burai karke kuch logon ke beech lokpriya hone ki koshish karna kayar aur chote logon ka kaam hai. Aur Sena ke samman ko daaw par lagana…isse zyada sharmnak aur kya ho sakta hai).”

Take a look at the tweet below:

देश की बुराई करके कुछ लोगों के बीच लोकप्रिय होने की कोशिश करना कायर और छोटे लोगों का काम है।और सेना के सम्मान को दांव पर लगाना…. इससे ज़्यादा शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/ZXx3XCMARp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2022

Yesterday, Richa also issued a public apology where she wrote, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also slammed Richa Chadha. He wrote, “I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai. And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame.”

