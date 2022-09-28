The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri recently gave an explosive interview to a leading portal. The video that has now gone viral on social media saw the filmmaker slamming Bollywood while calling out the mafia. A while back we brought you the filmmaker’s reaction to Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan while revealing if he will ever appear on the show or now.

Now amongst many other things, the director also broke his silence on his viral old Beef comments. Recently, his old video of talking about eating beef surfaced which the filmmaker now claims is edited.

While speaking to Brut India, when Vivek Agnihotri was asked his old ‘beef’ video he said that it’s been edited. He told the portal, “People take things out of context. There’s a video clip, they are running, they’ve edited the sound from it. Okay, that was given to (channel’s name muted) and I said “Yes. I used to eat beef. Now I don’t eat beef”. So they took out ‘don’t’ so it sounds I used to each beef and I eat beef, something like that. They did that. But that’s fine. When I am in the game, I have no problems. “

Vivek Agnihotri went on to add, “There are these people who don’t like you, people who are opposing you or people who want to defame you or ridicule you. Trust me from the bottom of my heart I have no problems with that. I know which game I am playing. I know the rules of the game. I know how to hurt I can get that’s not a problem. So as far as the beef thing is confirmed “I used to beef” sounds as if every day I used to beef. So in India,, you don’t get beef. It is the buffalo.”

“So when young guys and girls arrive they are rebellious. I come from a very strict vegetarian family. My mother never used to eat onion or garlic, so I come from that family that eats bottle gourd. So when you are young, you want to revolt, you start smoking cigarettes first, then you consume alcohol, and then they’ll go out. There’s a restaurant where everyone goes. In my time, everyone I knew used to go there. So maybe I went there sometimes and ate those things or if you’re travelling outside India and you eat what comes with the burgers. It is not like, you are ordering beef and relishing it,” concluded Vivek Agnihotri.

In the same interview, he also supported Ranbir Kapoor on his beef comment and said food is one’s personal choice and he felt sad about targeting him for his old video.

