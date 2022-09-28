Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has turned out to be a big box office surprise despite all the negativity and mixed reviews. The superb VFX work and grandeur worked in the favour of the film and helped it overcome several flaws. While the film still continues to draw good numbers at the box office, talks about part 2 are in full swing. Keep reading to know more details.

Theories about Brahmastra 2 are all over the internet and there are multiple reports speculating who’ll be playing Dev in part 2. There have been 3 names in the rumoured discussions including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about the character of Amrita, it’s said that Deepika Padukone is said to be almost locked for the sequel.

Amid all these casting speculations, a report in Tollywood.net states that Karan Johar wants to make Brahmastra 2 much bigger and is planning to bring a Telugu star on board. The name hasn’t been finalized yet but it is learnt that SS Rajamouli will be deciding which Tollywood star will be in part 2 as he himself will be joining the franchise.

We hope it’s true as it will be good to see Brahmastra 2 getting much bigger with a Tollywood star joining the cast.

Meanwhile, recently talking about theories and much more, director Ayan Mukerji said that Brahmastra 2 will have better dialogues. For the unversed, poor dialogues are said to be one of the weak links in Brahmastra. “Now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge,” he quoted (as per Sony Music India’s YouTube channel).

