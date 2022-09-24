Brahmastra has left fans intrigued for all the right reasons. Ever since the film was released on September 9, a lot of fan theories are surfacing on social media every now and then. Right from who could play Shiva’s parents Amrita and Dev to if Shah Rukh Khan’s character will have a spin-off, fans are coming up with the best possible theories of what could happen in the 2nd and 3rd parts of Brahmastra.

Now to address and answer the same who could be a better persona than the man himself, Ayan Mukerji?

Brahmastra director Ayan recently sat down with a few fans to decode the fan theories. During the same chat, the filmmaker also happened to spill some beans on Shah Rukh Khan’s scene and the character. The director told fans how he feels that SRK’s Vanarastra looks a little bit Iron Man-like.

In a recent video, shared by Star Studios, Ayan Mukerji is heard saying, “If you actually look closely, you will see the tonality of that scene is a little bit Iron Man-like. We always thought Vanarastra will always exist in the world of science, which is why we have shown him to be a scientist.”

“The tonality of that scene, because it is a bit of an item sequence at the beginning of part one, is different from the tonality of the rest of the film. Brahmastra has a romance between Shiva and Isha, it has some sincerity in its tonality. But Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a hero, cracking jokes. So, I knew that that tonality is different, even when we were shooting it, we were like this is very exciting. We were also having fun while shooting that part as it was very playful,” tells the filmmaker to fans.

Woah! Quite exciting!

Ayan Mukerji also spoke at length about who could be possibly seen in the 2nd and 3rd parts of Brahmastra.

