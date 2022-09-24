Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently on a promotional spree, promoting her upcoming magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trishna Krishnan, Karthi and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. Last night, Aish returned to Mumbai after attending an event in Hyderabad donning a casual avatar and is now getting trolled by netizens for the same on social media while also speculating pregnancy rumours yet again. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Aishwarya has time and again speculated pregnancy rumours among her fans on social media but have never confirmed the news. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 10 million followers on Instagram and often also gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans there.

Talking about her latest appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared at the airport in black joggers and a t-shirt that she paired with a long white shrug. Aish styled the look with pink coloured sports shoes and a duffle bag.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Itne sunder hona ka bhad be muh chupana padha tho kya fayada ase khubsurati ka.” Another user commented, “why shes hiding her face ? i think she did some kind of surgery and now hiding .🤔🤔🤔” A third user commented, “She looks pregnant 🤰” A fourth user commented, “She is definitely pregnant and trying to hide it😍”

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting trolled for her latest spotting while also again starting the pregnancy rumours? Tell us in the comments below.

