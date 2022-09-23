Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most successful couples in Bollywood. While the actor is known for his chivalrous, Aishwarya is often lauded for her ‘beauty with brains’ nature and there’s no denying that. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Aish appeared at The Kapil Sharma Show and gave a savage response to a fan following her father-in-law and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s style. Scroll below to watch the video.

Aishwarya never shies away from expressing her views on anything and everything. She’s in fact very well read and has made the host run out of words during her interviews back in the day. She’s currently promoting her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan I which has a stellar cast including Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Sobhita Dhulipala to name a few.

Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was promoting her film Jazbaa and appeared on the comedy show and while interacting with the fans, a fan asked her, “Beauty with brain hota hai, handsome with brain kyu nahi hota? (We have beauty with brains, why there’s n handsome with brains)”

Replying to the fan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “Abhishek Bachchan ka naam suna hai? (Have you heard of Abhishek Bachchan before?).”

Take a look at the video below:

That’s one smart answer to give!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is indeed a graceful example of ‘Beauty with brains’.

Meanwhile, she’ll be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I which releases on September 30th, 2022.

What are your thoughts on Aish giving a kick-a** answer to a fan while appreciating her husband Abhishek Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

