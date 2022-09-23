Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Trisha Krishnan, The Women Of Ponniyin Selvan I Redefine Beauty Setting Up New Bars To Cross

Actress Trisha Krishnan posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a picture on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Trisha took to her Instagram, where she and Aishwarya are seen taking a selfie on the sets dressed in their costumes from the upcoming magnum opus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the caption, Trisha Krishnan wrote: “Ash” with a hug emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

The film, whose first part is scheduled to open on September 30, is a story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Described by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a galaxy of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

In the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly be seen in a double role. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

The film will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

Must Read: Samantha & Dev Mohan Starrer Shaakuntalam’s Release Finalised! Date Announced Via New Poster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram