Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine marks 10 years, and on this special occasion, we bring you a report that you may have missed. Did you know it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was supposed to play Mahi Arora in the movie? But instead, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen. Are you also curious to know what can be the possible reason? Then keep scrolling to read the blast from the past report.

Well, after the replacement report was going viral on the internet, Amitabh Bachchan had come in support of his daughter-in-law and had spoken at length about it. Want to know about it too? Read below!

It was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was Madhur Bhandarkar’s first choice for Mahi Arora’s role in Heroine, but after her pregnancy reports were rife, he had to change his dream team. As mentioned in Indian Express, in a personal blog, Madhur had written, “This is no normal film which can be shot in a couple of locations with a handful of actors. Heroine is a film that entails a huge canvas of around 40 locations in which heavy-duty scenes involving massive crowds are to be shot, adult content, the regular song and dance sequences and heavy-duty scenes involving hardcore physical exertion.”

When Madhur Bhandarkar learned about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s pregnancy news, he shared that he didn’t want her to go through any trouble. He said, “The lead actress was required to smoke on screen….but even if she chose not to smoke for the camera. There are other actors smoking in the same frame entailing to passive smoking which would prove detrimental to a pregnant woman’s health. The truth was hidden from us.”

Madhur further talked about Aishwarya’s pregnancy could have jeopardise the plot as within 65 days of shooting she would have stepped into 6-7 months of her pregnancy phase. This made him choose Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role, which later got immensely praised.

However, after this debacle, Amitabh Bachchan had come in support of his bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And in an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Everybody knew that Aishwarya was married when she signed the film. So you mean to say that actors can’t get married or have children? I don’t think this can be a part of any contract that you cannot get married or have children if you are working on a project.”

Later, Amitabh Bachchan had shared that Aishwarya and Madhur had sorted things out between them.

