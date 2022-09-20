Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who’s been away from the limelight for past some time, is often spotted making appearances airport at the airport with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aarahdya Bachchan. However, currently, she also in the news for her upcoming Mani Ratnam film, whose first glimpses were dropped recently on social media.

Advertisement

While her fans continue to wait to see her come back with bated breath, we bring to you an interesting throwback story, when she opened up about the industry’s people who have a crab mentality.

Advertisement

It so happened when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show and revealed the ugly side of Bollywood to the host. During her interview, Miss World 1994 was seen talking about those people who are trying to make a difference in the industry. However, she added that other people have a crab mentality who, instead of encouraging them, pull them down.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had told Simi Garewal, “I don’t know if it holds true only for this industry, but it could be more of a general statement…when I say, the crab mentality. All the crabs in the basket, and there’s one out there climbing out, taking all the trouble, and trying to make the effort and instead of encouraging, the other crabs pull him down and say you’re not going anywhere…stay with us. That is a sad attitude to have.”

“I haven’t felt the blow or jolt of it, simply because I wasn’t a normal newcomer. It wasn’t that first film, by the results of which everyone would decide my future here. In that sense, I was secure. I didn’t feel the insecurity of a flop, and I have the industry to thank for that. I was still being offered good roles,” added Aishwarya revealing what disappoints her.

In the same interview, she also spilt the beans about what made her choose this profession. “Well, the pros were that I was not really gambling because, by the grace of God, I was being invited to join the industry even before. It seems very secure, so the pros were plenty. The cons were doing something that no one in my family had done, I would be setting a precedent, I would be setting a kind of example, which I have to be answerable to,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was heard telling Simi Garewal.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gearing up for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I which is slated to hit the screens on September 30.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan-I Has Already Earned 125 Crore? Mani Ratnam Directorial & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Gets Sold To An OTT Platform At A Record-Breaking Price [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram