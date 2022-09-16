Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is one of the power couples in Bollywood. The two got married on April 20, 2007. Their wedding was an industry-shaping event. It has been 15 years of their marriage and many fans still remember their wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

Months leading up to the wedding were rife with speculation, as the Bachchan decided to conduct the ceremony behind closed doors at their Juhu house. Rumours regarding their wedding ceremony were spreading like wildfire.

Advertisement

One of the most enduring rumours about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan‘s wedding was that Ponniyin Selvan: I actress was made to marry a tree before tying the knot with her husband. For the unversed, it was an archaic ritual to ward off ‘bad omens’ that have concerning connotations.

Back in 2008, Aishwarya Rai opened up about the rumours that were placated in the media. When NDTV asked if there were aspects to the wedding that she hadn’t anticipated, the former Miss World said, “Some of (the furore) was expected, but some of it we didn’t even dream (of). There were a couple of incidents, but why give it any more attention.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then opened up about the tree controversy, “Yes, there was so much of that. I just thought it was so unnecessary. To dedicate the kind of prime time, the kind of newsprint, the kind of magazine cover stories for all of that was very unnecessary. The wonderful part was that as a family, we are solid. We are all in the public eye, and we have ample opportunity to voice ourselves, but instead of adding to the din, we decided to have the father of the family… Paa did meet the media at a very decided point in time way after the wedding, and answered all the queries.”

“It’s shocking. While we would like to imagine that it is a passing phase, it gets logged. And I recognised it at times when you get to travel abroad, of which there is an ample opportunity… So, you’re constantly interacting with international media, and when they start wondering at the sheer ludicrous nature of everything, like, ‘You got married to a tree, and you have this huge curse on you?’ You just think, ‘Oh my god, where am I going to start…’” Aishwarya added.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Twin In Black As They Make A Stylish Appearance In The City, Netizens React, “Are They Invited For The Queen’s Funeral?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram