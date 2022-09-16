We often see Bollywood celebrities coming to the forefront and not shying away from voicing their opinions on anything and everything. One of them is actor R Madhavan, who was recently in news for his latest release of biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. We have often seen the 3 Idiots star reacting to many controversies be it in Bollywood and South. However, he’s now grabbed headlines for altogether different reasons. R Madhavan has caught everyone’s attention owing to his social media actions.

A couple of days back, the actor came across a Tweet about Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu and here’s how he reacted to the same.

R Madhavan reacted when a trade analyst took to Twitter and said that it’s too early for both Bollywood actresses to jump into politics directly or indirectly. The tweet read, “Both #KanganaRanaut & #TaapseePannu are good actresses, I really admire both but I feel as if they are trying to chase a complete different world which they won’t accept at this stage…. Too early for both to jump in Politics either directly or indirectly….”

“Either enter in politics, do good work there, get public support, fight election or become a strong member of any particular party, get a Rajya Sabha seat or do films do good film make great films, Cinema and Politics can never run together…,” read his next Tweet. While reading these tweets what caught our attention was R Madhvan re-sharing the same tweet.

While the actor refrained from commenting anything on the same, R Madhavan simply shared it on his Twitter timeline. Well, we wonder what made him nod in agreement and share the same.

We have often seen Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu sharing their views on multiple subjects including politics. The Manikarnika actress was recently in news when she launched back-to-back attacks on Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Brahmastra for faking its box office numbers.

