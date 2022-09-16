Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released film ‘Brahmastra’. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Now, Alia and Ranbir made a public appearance in the city twinning in black and netizens are trolling them for their fashion sense on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Brahmastra has the biggest Bollywood opening of 2022 and from the cast to VFX, everything is top notch in the film. Amid the #BoycottBollywood trend, the film has done well in terms of box office numbers and fans are finally returning to the theatres to watch Hindi films. Now talking about Ranbir and Alia’s latest spotting, the couple was spotted in the city wearing matching clothes.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is acing her maternity fashion game and how. From beautiful Sharara sets to comfy chic outfits, Alia’s preggers wardrobe is all about comfort over style. During her latest spotting, the Brahmastra actress can be seen wearing a black co-ord set which came with a shirt and cargo pants.

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand wore a black sweatshirt that he paired with matching trousers and accessorised with a cool pair of sneakers.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Are they invited for the queen’s funeral?😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Kareena and Saif ka style copy kiya in every moment but they are not Nawabs.” A third user commented, “Is ke fashion ko kya hua hain ?”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting trolled by netizens? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Rejected Star Wars For Brahmastra & Said “Ayan Mukerji Is No Less Than JJ Abrams, Let Us Make Our Own SW”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram