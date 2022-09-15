Brahmastra is one of the highest-budget projects made in Indian cinema. And when we talk about Bollywood, Karan Johar produced film definitely tops the list. While the VFX of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is highly praised, it was criticized for its poor dialogues. But director Ayan Mukerji is defending his creation and below is all he has to say about it.

To begin with, many viewers have noted how Alia Bhatt during the entire movie had her dialogues only revolved around Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva. From “kya hua Shiva” to shouting “Shiva”, her character graph remained limited in the fantasy film. Even lines like “light aa rahi hai” during a crucial sequence of the film lead to the audience burst in laughter at the theatres. Previously, the words “love storiyan” in the song Kesariya is what took over the internet and was criticized by listeners.

Reacting to the criticism around ‘poor dialogues’ in Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji told Indian Express, “I heard that. Can you tell which parts exactly? Is it overall, throughout the film? I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people.”

Ayan Mukerji added, “But, when Kesariya came out, for the first 48 hours all we heard was, ‘Oh God why did they do this with love storiyan.’ But the song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience.”

Well, looks like Ayan Mukerji has his defence mechanism on.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and saw Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo. The film has made collections of 240 crore+ worldwide.

