Aamir Khan is a star who is in the news for many things – his films, his personal life as well as controversial statements he makes. 2008 was one such year where he made the headlines cause of the latter. And what was it? Naming his dog Shah Rukh. Well, soon after that made the headlines, Khan’s estranged brother Faisal Khan shared his views on it.

Faisal, who has starred in films like Mela, Madhosh, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and more doesn’t have a pleasant relationship with Aamir. Since 2017, the brothers have had bad blood as the Dangal actor felt Faisal was mentally ill and fought their father for his custody.

In a video shared by Lehren Retro on their YouTube page, Faisal Khan opened up about never wanting to name his dog Aamir Khan as reports of his brother naming his pet Shah Rukh Khan surfaced. For the unversed, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor in 2008 penned down a note of spending time with his family “approximately 5000 feet above sea level.” In the same post, he even wrote, “Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?”

This didn’t go down well with Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom and others in general, and Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan was asked about it too. Responding to it, the Mela actor said in Hindi, “Even I heard about it. That his dog in Panchgani is named Shah Rukh – either by him or the gardener. I felt bad hearing about it. I don’t know about Aamir as to why he named his dog Shah Rukh, but I will never name my dog Aamir.”

Are you wondering why? Well, the actor continued, “Dogs are loyal, sensible, sensitive – they have these qualities. Intelligent. I think Aamir has none these qualities, so I don’t think I will ever name my dog Aamir.”

Check out Faisal Khan talking about never wanting to name his dog Aamir Khan here:

