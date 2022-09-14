After Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda massively failed at the box office, Ram Gopal Varma, in a recent media interaction, talked about how it’s Vijay’s attitude that can be a reason behind it. Wondering, why he would say that? Scroll below to read more.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starring Liger was released on August 25, 2022. However, it could have marked Vijay’s pan-Indian movie, and everyone was expecting a roar at the box office. Alas, there was no purr even! Now, director Ram Gopal Varma cited what can be the reason behind it.

As per a report in ETimes, Ram Gopal Varma, in a recent media conversation, shared that Vijay Deverakonda is a “naturally aggressive” person who loves to grab attention. He also mentioned that South stars like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Yash receive immense love and respect from the audience because of their humble nature.

Ram Gopal Varma had even talked about how Vijay Deverakonda’s speeches during the promotions of Liger might not have sat well with the audience and claimed that it could have ignited the Boycott trend against his movie, as reported in ETimes.

Well, this is the same person who had lauded the Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s Liger after watching a few scenes from the movie. Ram Gopal Varma had taken to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Saw scenes of @KaranJohar presented #PuriJagan directed and @Charmmeofficial produced LIGER ..More than a CROSS between TIGER and LION @TheDeverakonda looks like a SUPER CROSS between @pawankalyan @urstrulyMahesh @RaviTeja_offl and @iTIGERSHROFF”.

In another tweet, RGV had further mentioned, “The SCREEN PRESENCE of @TheDeverakonda in LIGER Is GREATER than any STAR i have seen in the last 2 DECADES..Thank you #PuriJagan and @Charmmeofficial for bringing it out”.

The SCREEN PRESENCE of @TheDeverakonda in LIGER Is GREATER than any STAR i have seen in the last 2 DECADES..Thank you #PuriJagan and @Charmmeofficial for bringing it out 🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 19, 2021

