Debutant director Jasmeet K Reen is basking in all the glory of her first movie Darlings that stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Matthew in leading parts. The filmmaker is being applauded for her dark comedy backed by Shah Rukh Khan, which is trending across the nation even weeks after its release on Netflix. But did you know the filmmaker was actually supposed to kick start her direction career with lyricist-poet Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic titled Gustakhiyan.

Advertisement

But fate had some different plans and the movie did not see the light of the day then. Jasmeet recently joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation to celebrate the success of Darlings. And while doing so, we also tapped on Gustakhiyan and if she would cast Shah Rukh Khan as the lead because he was speculated back then.

Advertisement

Jasmeet K Reen was talking about the roadblocks in her career, that is when she spoke about the unmade Sahir Ludhianvi Biopic Gustakhiyan and how that equipped her to write Darlings and make it. “Of course the journey is long but I worked very hard, I love doing what I do. There was another script that I wanted to make and that was I would say bigger budget and it wasn’t falling in place, for whatever reasons. The time was not right. But I wrote this (Darlings) script and this fell in place. So looking back I feel like every experience, everything that you learn over the year, it helps you and I think it helps you to make your first film,” Reen said in the exclusive chat.

This is when asked her if she was referring to the Sahir Ludhianvi Biopic and if she will go back to it someday, to which Jasmeet K Reen said, “Yes we are, that’s the script I wrote first. But see how that helps you is, people read your work, they at least know who you are. Otherwise as writers how can you just see someone, they need to read what you have written. So everything helps you. Of course someday, yeah. Now that I have directed a film, I would like to look at that script again. Because there is more experience, so I would like to do that and make it better. I will at some point.”

This was our cue to try our luck, so we asked her if she will cast Shah Rukh Khan as Sahir Ludhianvi in Gustakhiyan. Jasmeet K Reen reacting to the same said, “I think Shah sir is fab, he can do anything. I believe he is magical, he is super talented. Right now he is my producer, dream producer again, so yeah, he can do anything he wants. I think so.”

Catch the conversation right below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Mahabharat Film To Cost 700 Crore & Would Be Led By Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh? EXCITING Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram