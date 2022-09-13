A film based on the mythological epic drama Mahabharat has been in the headlines for a long time. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reportedly shelved the idea following Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office. But it seems producer Firoz Nadiadwala has not given up on the idea yet and big stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh are being considered for roles.
Advertisement
In fact, the latest report claims that the producer, who has classic comedies like Hera Pheri and Welcome, wants to revisit the 1965 classic on the epic Mythological drama Mahabharat in a never-before-seen manner. Interestingly, the film will be made on a huge budget with a massive cast.
Advertisement
Bollywood Hungama report cited a source as saying, “Firoz Nadiadwala has started work on Mahabharat and aims to make it the most visually stunning film ever in Indian cinema. The work on the script has been going on for 4-5 years and the makers would spend a couple of years more on the pre-production. The principal photography will commence in the first quarter of 2025. It’ll hopefully be released in December 2025 in the original Hindi language and would be dubbed in several languages too.”
Trending
“The entire tale of the Mahabharat will be conveyed in three hours. Firoz Nadiadwala is confident that it would be India’s answer to Marvel and DC movies and also that of The Lord of The Rings, Game Of Thrones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc. Believe it or not, its budget is expected to be more than Rs. 700 crores. Thus, it’ll be the biggest Indian film of all time,” the source added.
The report further quoted the source, “The actors being considered are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, etc. It’ll be interesting to see who’ll end up playing which part. The makers are looking at casting both established and new heroines too, as well as top actors from the South industry for important parts. The hunt for a director is also underway.”
The 1965 Mahabharata film starring Pradeep Kumar, Padmini, and Dara Singh was a blockbuster at the box office at that time. Firoz Nadiadwala and his team are reportedly following the same story and format. The action sequences in the film are in the likes of Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, etc, but won’t be VFX heavy.
The producer seemingly wants the film to be known for the characters, storytelling, emotions, dialogues etc. If the report is to believe, then Firoz Nadiadwala to record the background score in Los Angeles, USA, and BGM given by Hans Zimmer. A top-class company, also from Los Angeles, will work on the VFX. It will be the first Indian film to be shot in 5D as well.
Must Read: Did Rishabh Pant Say ‘Mera Picha Chhodo Behen’ & ‘Jhut Ki Limit Hoti Hai’ In A Now-Deleted Story To Urvashi Rautela’s “Mr RP Came To Hotel… I Saw 16-17 Missed Calls”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement