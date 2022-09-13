A film based on the mythological epic drama Mahabharat has been in the headlines for a long time. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reportedly shelved the idea following Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office. But it seems producer Firoz Nadiadwala has not given up on the idea yet and big stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh are being considered for roles.

In fact, the latest report claims that the producer, who has classic comedies like Hera Pheri and Welcome, wants to revisit the 1965 classic on the epic Mythological drama Mahabharat in a never-before-seen manner. Interestingly, the film will be made on a huge budget with a massive cast.

Bollywood Hungama report cited a source as saying, “Firoz Nadiadwala has started work on Mahabharat and aims to make it the most visually stunning film ever in Indian cinema. The work on the script has been going on for 4-5 years and the makers would spend a couple of years more on the pre-production. The principal photography will commence in the first quarter of 2025. It’ll hopefully be released in December 2025 in the original Hindi language and would be dubbed in several languages too.”