Miss Universe crown holder and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time the reason is once again her rumoured ex-boyfriend and famous Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

For those who are unaware, years ago reports claimed that Urvashi had hinted that she was dating Rishabh, however, the cricketer then blocked her and also posted pictures with his actual girlfriend on social media. Since then the diva often gets trolled by the cricketers’ fans. Now, during a recent interaction, Urvashi mentioned someone known as ‘RP’ who waited hours outside her hotel lobby. This left netizens speculating if it was Rishabh she was talking about.

During her interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela spoke about an incident where a person waited for her all night to meet her. However, she referred to the person as ‘RP’. She said, “I was shooting in New Delhi and I arrived at night. Quickly I had to get ready because actresses need more time to get ready. So, Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

The clip of the interview is now going viral on the internet with everyone either trolling it or either curiously asking whether she is talking about the cricketer. However, it looks like Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant had enough of all this, as he today (August 11) took a jab at Urvashi Rautela over her interview. Taking it to his Instagram stories, Rishabh had penned a note, which read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them #MeraPichaChhoroBehen #Jhuth

KiBhiLimitHotiHai”

Yikes! That’s harsh. However, Rishabh took down his story within the next few minutes, leaving us all perplexed.

What are your thoughts on Rishabh Pants’ reaction to Urvashi Rautela’s claims? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

