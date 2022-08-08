Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screens for quite a while now. His last outing was Zero and the box office response led him to recosinder his movie choices. Years after, he’s coming up with Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. SRK’s craze is known to one and all and an unusual instance was seen when a fan forcefully grabbed his hand to click a picture. Scroll below to know how son Aryan Khan came to his rescue.

SRK has fans not only in India but all across the world. Whether it is his birthday or Eid, fans in bulk are waiting outside his house Mannat just to get a glimpse of their favourite. He may be seen in a cameo role in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recently but fans are dying to see him in a leading role really soon!

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving in Mumbai after shooting alongside Taapsee Pannu for Dunki. The actor was being papped while he was walking alongside sons AbRam and Aryan Khan at the arriving area of the airport.

Eyeballs were raised when a fan suddenly came with his cellphone and held Shah Rukh Khan’s hand. He could be seen capturing the moment on camera. Just like any human, SRK panicked and stepped back withdrawing his hand in anger. It was son Aryan Khan who then protected him as he walked alongside his father and made sure no one else comes near him.

One would totally be reminded of The Lion King if they look at the viral video from the airport. Netizens bombarded the comment section with praises for son Aryan.

A user wrote, “A man trying to pik his hand and than Aryan reactions”

Another commented, “Aryan was sensible here . A great son.”

“Aryan protecting father,” another wrote.

Aryan Khan truly has our heart! Kudos to Shah Rukh Khan for handling the situation with utmost composure.

