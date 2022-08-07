Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is basking in the glory of her recent release Darlings on Netflix. Since the release of the film, the actress and her co-stars Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma are being praised for their brilliant performances in the film.

The actress keeps giving wonderful performances and has also won 2 Filmfare awards for her roles. She has also garnered a huge fan base due to her versatile acting. However, many of her fans may not know that she has a phobia that Alia rarely speaks about.

As per the Republic report, Alia Bhatt has an extreme fear of darkness, also known as nyctophobia. The actress reportedly developed this fear when she was shut in a dark room by her elder sister for a long time. She also fears cockroaches.

Talking about her film Darlings, Alia Bhatt played the role of Badrunissa “Badru” Ansari Shaikh who suffers domestic abuse at the hands of her alcoholic husband Hamza Shaikh. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Janhvi Kapoor took her views to social media and dropped a gif from the movie with her review. She wrote, “Another winner! No words for you @AliaBhatt a film to be proud of and another performance that leaves in complete awe of your unparalleled talent!”

Dhadak actress also praised Shefali Shah’s performance in the film Darlings. She wrote, “@shefalishahofficial you are beyond mesmerising. Wickedly colourful and deceivingly tragic. @itsvijayverma a humanised villain. You are brilliant. Loved hating you throughout. @jasmeetkreen congratulations on a home run. Last but not least @baidnitin The maestro strikes again. Congrats Mr Baid on your consistency and your genius. This one is a winner.”

Originally the film was planned for theatrical release but the film’s distribution rights were bought by OTT giant Netflix. The film also marks Alia Bhatt’s first production venture.

