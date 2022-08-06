Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family received death threats a few weeks ago following the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Since then the superstar beefed up his security detail and even applied for a gun license from the Mumbai police.

Amidst this, the superstar decided to unwind himself and so went on a mini vacation to Dubai a few days ago. Now he returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning and he was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera and police officials.

Pictures and videos of Salman Khan from his Dubai vacation are now going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Salman was seen exiting a store in a mall in UAE surrounded by bodyguards. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is seen in a red t-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers whereas his bodyguards are dressed in casual clothes.

Salman’s personal bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly, popularly known as Shera can also be seen in the video below:

Soon after the video went viral, netizens have been worried about Salman Khan. A user commented, “Pity can’t even live freely,” while another user wrote, “Haha what a life.. what a strangled life… the buck gave back.” A third user praised the superstar and his swag. He wrote, “Yrr is bnde ki bat hi alg hai ❣️🔥SwaG sallu❤️”

On the work front, Salman will be resuming shooting for his upcoming film Bhaijaan which will be directed by Farhan Samji. The film will star Pooja Hegde in the lead role alongside Saknan Khan along with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Salman’s recent shoot with Chiranjeevi for The Godfather. The pictures from the sets of the show went viral on the social media.

