Laal Singh Chaddha is just a few days away from its release and promotions are in full swing. Aamir Khan and the team are busy creating awareness about the film’s release and we’re getting to hear some unknown things behind the making of LSC. The latest revelation comes from actor-writer Atul Kulkarni and below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, Atul is a close friend of Aamir ever since they worked together in Rang De Basanti. Atul has also written the screenplay of LSC and adapted the classic Forrest Gump for the Indian audience. As the promotions are in full swing, recently Atul made a shocking revelation that initially Aamir wasn’t interested at all in reading his adaptation.

Talking to Hindustan Times recently, Atul Kulkarni shared that the process behind Laal Singh Chaddha started out of nowhere in 2008 and he completed the script within 14-15 days. He then approached Aamir Khan to read it, but the latter wasn’t very much interested. “First two years, Aamir didn’t read the script. It’s not that we were not meeting or we weren’t in touch. All the time, he would say, ‘haan padhte hain (yes we will do a reading)’,” Atul quoted.

Atul added further, “After a couple of years, I asked him when will we read. And then said let me confess something. He said, ‘you are not a writer and you tell me you have written a Forrest Gump adaptation in 15 days. You are a close friend and I don’t want to disappoint you by saying you have written very badly’. That’s why he wasn’t listening to the script.”

Soon after, Aamir Khan got interested so in the script that he started getting in touch with Paramount Pictures to acquire the rights to remake Forrest Gump.

Well, that’s really an interesting unknown story behind Laal Singh Chaddha. Let’s hope the audience like it when it releases on 11th August.

