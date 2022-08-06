Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the silver screen after four-year-long hiatus. He has a slew of films that are set to release next year and fans of the superstar are waiting with bated breath to watch him on the big screen.

As fans are waiting for him to come back to the silver screen, his pictures and videos on social media keep them entertained. Now an old video has surfaced on the internet, wherein the superstar is seen dancing his heart out to a super hit track. Scroll down to know more.

Unlike other stars, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not quite active on social media these days and neither makes many public appearances. So often his fans derive joy in watching his viral content. Now a fan page dedicated to the superstar shared a video wherein the Pathaan star is seen dancing to the beats of the 2017 hit song Na Ja.

King Khan is seen sporting a black T-shirt and performing his own hook steps to the song as he matched them with the lyrics. He gracefully danced to the Punjabi song with his dance choreographer. When we dug deeper in the annals of the internet we found out that the video was shot back in 2018, on the sets of SRK’s then theatrical release Zero.

Take a look at the video below:

The video went viral and comments, as well as likes from the netizens, began to pour in. One Shah Rukh Khan fan wrote, “He is so graceful and cute dancing. Even like that his moves are perfect. Love to see him so happy, comfortable, and free to be himself,” while another fan wrote, “Lightens up even during the most stressful times. That’s the power of King.”

