Tabu has given some stupendous performances in the past and continues to do so in numerous Bollywood films. Right from Chachi 420 to Maqbool, Haider, and Drishyam, the actress has proved her mettle with every single film. The actress was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. The actress also made headlines owing to her personal life.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 is the highest opener of 2022 and has broken many records at the box office.

Tabu has often asked about what made her choose the role of the officer in Aamir Khan and Kajol-led Fanaa. Many believed it was a thankless supporting role for Tabu in that film. During Koffee With Karan in 2007, Karan Johar asked Tabu about the same and said if she felt wasted. When KJo asked, “Don’t you ever feel that big banners praise you but never take you in their films?” Tabu replied him asking, “Don’t know what I should do, should I call them and ask them?” further adding,“They always call me when they see my films, but they never give a chance to call them back. Then I keep thinking they will cast me in a film and they don’t.”

Later, KJo then asks Tabu about Fanaa, and said, “You do a mainstream film like Fanaa where you are totally wasted because you are too talented to do that kind of a role.” Replying to which she said, “Tabu answered, “I didn’t feel wasted, I knew what I was getting into. I didn’t expect to steal the film from anybody. It was okay with me.”

Hmm, interesting? Well, this is one of the reasons she’s the queen of hearts.

On the work front, after basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu has an interesting lineup of projects. The actress has Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey, Khufia, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa in the pipeline.

