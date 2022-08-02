From “suhaag raat” to a s*x playlist and threesomes, celebrities have not shied away from speaking their “naughty” minds on the popular tongue-in-cheek show ‘Koffee With Karan’, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a reflection of what the society wants to see.

Advertisement

The seventh edition of the talk show is currently airing on Disney+ Hotstar and it has seen the who’s who of Indian cinema such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, who got their A-game on and spoke freely about their lives on Karan’s sofa.

Advertisement

Ranveer and Alia were the first to be a part of the maiden episode of the show, which first aired on the OTT platform on July 8.

The ’83’ star spoke candidly about how he has a “different s*x playlist”.

Ranveer had said: “I have different s*x playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving s*x. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty s*x. Different s*x playlists.”

He then talked about having a “quickie in the vanity van”. He shared: “There’s a risk element involved but that’s what makes it more exciting.”

While Alia said “suhag raat” does not exist and it is “just a myth”, Ranveer revealed he was not tired at all after the wedding and instead was “very on”.

The second episode, which aired on July 14, featured Janhvi and Sara.

KJo had asked Janhvi about having s*x with an ex, where the ‘Dhadak’ star replied: “No, can’t go backwards.”

In the third episode, it was Karan who was seen talking about his s*x life with Akshay Kumar and Samantha.

While having a conversation about their personal lives, Karan spoke to Samantha about his s*x life and said: “My Love and S*x Life..It is very lonely, Sam. You and I are floating in the same boat”, cryptically pointing towards her separation with south actor Naga Chaitanya.

The episode featuring Vijay and Ananya was a fiery one! It gave out details about the Telugu star that no one would have ever known.

Vijay, who’s now regarded as perhaps the country’s s*xiest single man, revealed to Karan that the most public place he has had s*x in is “a boat”. Appearing with “Liger” co-star Ananya Panday in the fourth episode, Vijay clarified that the boat in question was in fact “like a small yacht”.

Karan replied: “In the middle of the ocean? Nobody else or like… ?” Hearing the actor’s reply, Karan remarked that it was s*xy, even as Ananya said: “I don’t do all these things.”

Karan jumped on Ananya’s statement and asked her if she hadn’t had s*x in a public place, she said: “I haven’t done it.”

Vijay also let out that he had had s*x in cars. Karan then questioned: “But aren’t they uncomfortable? I haven’t done anything in a car.”

To which the ‘Liger’ star said: “Desperate times.”

The upcoming episode will have ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the latest promo, the host is seen asking Kareena: “Quality s*x after babies myth or reality?”

Kareena funnily gives it back and says: “You wouldn’t know.”

To which, Karan replies: “My mother is watching this show and you all are talking badly about my s*x life.”

Pat came a cheeky reply from Aamir: “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s s*x life”.

Must Read: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover Spotted At Iskcon Temple Or It’s His Duplicate? Netizens Say “Yeh Sab Dogalapan Hai!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram