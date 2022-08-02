Gauahar Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Television Industry. While the actress is also famous for her contribution to several Bollywood movies, she is also quite popular on Instagram. Having a massive fan following of 7.9 million followers, she is often approached by brands to promote their products.

Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the Bigg Boss season 7 and she went on to become the winner of the show, apart from the brands she promotes, Khan also charges a whopping amount for her per Instagram post too. Here’s how much the actress charges for the same.

Gauahar Khan is one of those actors who love to be active on social media, sharing their daily experiences with their fans only. The actress shares moments of her glamorous life and fans are all in to support her and love her for that. Apart from this, the actress is also roped in by many brands for promotional posts, considering her massive fan following.

As per Bollywoodlife, Gauahar Khan charges INR 2 Lakh to 4 Lakh per promotional post on the social media platform. While this can be considered to be a huge sum for many, it is justifiable as the actress is one of the most influencing personalities on social media.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the movie, 14 Phere which was directed by Devanshu Kumar. The movie, which is now available on Zee 5, was released back on 23rd July 2021. The movie starred Gauahar alongside actors like Kriti Kharbanda as Aditi Karwasra, Vikrant Massey as Sanjay Lal Singh, Sonakshi Batra as Sneha Karwasra and many more. Gauahar was seen playing the role of Zubina, in the story revolving around main characters Sanjay and Aditi, who are of different cast and are completely in love with each other. While they know that their family will disapprove of their relationship they come up with a plan to bring them together.

