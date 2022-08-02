Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining personalities of the country and love her or hate her, it is next to impossible to simply ignore her. She has unique ways of keeping her audience hooked and most of it comes out during her quirky interactions with the paps. In a recent turn of events, she was seen dancing with her boyfriend Adil while singing the Naagin song and if there is anyone who can pull this off it’s Rakhi.

For the unversed, Rakhi was previously in the news when she flew to Delhi to meet Adil, only to come back home within the next few hours, all heartbroken and angry. She had revealed at that time that she was left stranded by her boyfriend and she was so upset that she cried during her entire journey home. She also indicated that they had broken up but it only lasted a few hours as she was spotted with him the very next day.

In the most recent video going viral on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant can be seen interacting with the paparazzi as she says, “samjho ye Naag hai (pointing at Adil) and main hun Naagin… toh gana toh laga.”

She randomly started singing ‘Naagin Dance Nachna’ right after and also took a few moments to dance around Adil with a bright smile on her face. She playfully acted like she is stinging him and Adil even had to get hold of her hands to stop her from it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video, both Rakhi Sawant and Adil were seen dressed in athleisure wear while chatting with the cameramen and the clip has also made a few netizens resort to unnecessary trolling.

“She behaves like abnormal psycho!!!!”, a comment read.

“Ye kitna tang krti hai aadil ko public me”, another comment said.

“Rakhi ji mt kro ase dar jayega Baccha h bichara wo”, the third comment said.

