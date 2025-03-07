Television stars Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, and others are battling to win the Celebrity Masterchef trophy. Fans love the camaraderie between their best friends, Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli. But can you guess who amongst them has a higher net worth? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Nikki Tamboli Net Worth 2025

Television personality Nikki rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She was away from the small screens for a while, but remained relevant through her social media posts.

Nikki Tamboli was the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 5 Marathi and took home a staggering salary of 3.75 lakh per week. She’s now minting massive moolah in Celebrity Masterchef, taking home 1.5 lakh per week.

As of 2025, Nikki is said to have an estimated net worth of 12 crores.

Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth 2025

Tejasswi Prakash is a household name. She’s been a part of some renowned Television shows like Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Karn Sangini, and Naagin 6. Apart from that, she’s participated in leading reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. She reportedly takes home a sum of 6 lakhs per episode.

For Celebrity Masterchef, Tejasswi is the highest-paid contestant, charging 3 lakhs per week.

Tejasswi Prakash reportedly has a net worth of 25 crores, as of 2025.

Nikki Tamboli vs Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth

Teja has been a part of the Television world for a much longer period. She also enjoys a massive following of 7.6 million on Instagram and earns 10-15 lakhs for a sponsored post.

When compared, Tejasswi almost has a 108% higher fortune than her BFF, Nikki Tamboli. She’s undoubtedly ruling the Television world like a queen!

The ultimate battle for Celebrity Masterchef is still ongoing. Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Khan, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia are reportedly the top 5 finalists.

