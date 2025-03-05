Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an emotion for many. It’s no longer a show but has become an integral part of the audience’s lives. We often see people showing interest in knowing more about the show, whether it is an unknown fact or the actor’s personal life. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be having a look at interesting trivia, which is related to none other than Tanuj Mahashabde. It’s going to be about his association with TMKOC, which is unknown to many.

Tanuj’s rise in popularity

Ever since TMKOC started, Tanuj has been a part of the show. He portrays Krishnan Iyer, a scientist by profession who lives a happy life in Gokuldham Society. He is married to a beautiful woman, Babita Iyer (portrayed by Munmun Dutta). Tanuj has been nailing the character of Iyer for over 16 years, and the audience loves his banter with Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal. He has become a household name as Iyer.

How did Tanuj Mahashabde join Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Iyer?

It might shock many, but Tanuj Mahashabde wasn’t supposed to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah initially. Yes, you read that right! In fact, the character of Krishnan Iyer wasn’t also planned initially. Reportedly, it was Dilip Joshi who suggested casting Tanuj for the show. He also gave the idea of introducing him as a South Indian character and pairing him with Munmum Dutta.

Interestingly, Tanuj Mahashabde is a Maharashtrian. So, he found it difficult to portray a South Indian character initially. Both Asit Kumarr Modi and Dilip Joshi helped him get into the skin of the character.

Tanuj was supposed to be in the backstage

Many won’t be aware that before joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as an actor, Tanuj was an assistant director of the show. Also, he was one of the writers of TMKOC. But as we mentioned above, Dilip Joshi helped him get roped in as an actor, and the rest is history.

