This episode will focus on some of the other important characters of Genoa City, like Victor, Jack, Nikki, Billy, Sally, Adam, and not to mention the Abbott family company Jabot. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 5, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch.

The episode on Wednesday features Nikki asking her husband, Victor, and her friend and former husband, Jack to call a truce. The two men have had a strong past of enmity which still brews under the surface. While they had maintained a cordial equationfor the last few years, their feud is resurging.

Ever since Jack was there to help Niki through her alcoholism, Victor has put a target on the former’s back and already has plans to take him down.

Billy pushes Adam’s buttons, and a leak is discovered at Jabot. Meanwhile, Jack is not one to initiate something like that, but he will always stand up for himself and his family. How will the two react to Nikki’s demand for a truce?

Meanwhile, Billy was on a romantic trip to Paris with Sally. Now that the two are back, they are focusing on their lives and careers. Sally has her own things going on, while Billy is finally starting a new business venture with Phyllis. It is being funded by his brother Jack, making for a happy family.

When Billy runs into Adam, what will this lead to? As per the spoilers, Billy pushes Adam’s buttons. It wouldn’t be a surprise since Adam has always been a pain to not just the lives of others but to his own. He cheated on Sally with Chelsea, who was with Billy then. After being heartbroken about it, Sally and Billy moved on with each other and are doing well in their lives.

Adam has still continued to stay somewhere around Sally’s periphery but she isn’t having any of that after his adultery. When Billy and Adam come face to face, will the two trouble each other about their careers or about Sally? Lastly, a leak is discovered at Jabot. It has happened in the past but who could be the one behind it this time around? How will Jack deal with it?

