Fans of The Young and the Restless can expect a lot of things from the new year including explosive drama, showdowns, confrontations, reigniting rivalries, and romance. The year is ending with buzz of the classic rivalry between Victor Newman and Jack Abbott reigniting and a potential triangle between Sally, Billy, and Phyllis. Which of these arcs are you excited for?

Meanwhile, the writers are experimenting with a lot of new dynamics as well as bringing back a few old ones. Phyllis is involved in more than one storyline and they feature her enmity with both Sharon and Sally. Here’s what we know of what to expect from Victor, Jack, Sally, Billy and Phyllis.

The Young & The Restless: Victor Vs Jack Again?

During an interview with TV Insider, Josh Grifftih, the head writer and the executive producer of The Young and the Restless, opened up about what the new year will bring. “It will be even better than 2024,” he said and added, “It will be a whirlpool of romance, suspense, and family conflict.”

On the famous soap rivalry between Victor and Jack, he said that recently since a while, both of the characters reached a truce but the temporary peace is about to end. Josh stated that Nikki’s alcoholism story and Jack’s involvement in it helped him reignite the feud “in a very organic” as well as “dramatic way.” He shed light on what the two characters will be up to.

“Just as one thinks they bested the other, the other one comes up with another strategy. So, the war is going to escalate,” the writer teased. He explained that Victor is going after Jack’s company Jabot because that is where it hurts him most. “In a big Romeo and Juliet type story that we’re going to tell, Claire and Kyle will be caught right in the middle,” he added. For the unversed, Claire is Victor’s granddaughter and Kyle is Jack’s son.

The Young & The Restless: Sally, Billy, Phyllis Triangle

Meanwhile, Sally and Billy have been enjoying a romance after being cheated on by their respective partners Adam and Chelsea. Phyllis being around Billy will lead to a potential triangle between them. Josh said, “I’m really intrigued by this. They’re coming together off this mutual sense of betrayal by Adam and by Chelsea and it puts them in a very interesting and romantic situation.” He further stated what the storyline will then lead to.

The producer mentioned that Sally is a “very good influence for Billy” and introducing Phyllis into the mix will complicate things. In this way, “Phyllis becomes the sort of darker angel on one shoulder of Billy’s while Sally is the lighter one on the other,” Josh concluded about the triangle storyline.

