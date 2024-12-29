Two more days of 2024 and then the new year is upon us. Fans of The Young and the Restless are all set to witness some good surprises and dramatic moments. The soap opera has some storylines coming to a boil while relationships face the test. Which arc are you most invested in? Is it the Sharon and Heather mystery or Nate trying to find his half-brother?

Here’s an overview of what to expect from the coming week and an update on which days a brand-new episode of The Young and the Restless will not be featured. Additionally, a rerun of which old episode can the fans expect? Here is everything we know about the coming week’s slate of episodes.

The Young And The Restless Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 30

On the penultimate episode of the year, Victor and Nikki question their son Nick Newman’s relentless support for Sharon amidst the Heather murder drama. The two haven’t always been the biggest fans of her, so it’s not too surprising to see them question Nick’s support for her. On the other hand, Ian and Jordan make more of their dangerous moves, while Danny hurries back to surprise Christine for the special occasion of New Year’s Eve.

Tuesday, December 31

On the last day of 2024, there will be no new episode of The Young and the Restless. Instead, episode #12997 which aired on November 8 this year will be broadcasted again. In it, Victor shows Nikki the new Newman Ranch while the now-married Abby and Devon finalize their wedding plans.

Wednesday, January 1

The first day of the new year brings forth Sharon confronting Phyllis about her relationship with Nick. The three have grown a history together over the years. Meanwhile, Jack handles a crisis at the Abbott company Jabot, and “Victoria keeps a secret from Brad.” What could it possibly be about?

Thursday, January 2

When “Nick makes a shocking discovery,” is it related to Sharon’s mess with Heather? Will he find out that she is being framed by the two villains? On the other hand, Jordan finds and targets a brand-new victim. Will it be Phyllis falling in her trap? Lastly, “Mariah is haunted by her past.” Will she manage to differentiate her trauma from her reality or drown in it?

Friday, January 3

The week ends with Victor threatening Ian in his signature Newman style and Kyle and Claire celebrating their blooming romance while celebrating the New Year. How will Summer react to their relationship getting stronger? When Phyllis shares a secret with her son Daniel, is it about Sharon? Or did she find out something related to Ian and Jordan’s evil plans?

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News