Nick Viall didn’t hold back as he unleashed a fiery critique of Lisa Vanderpump, aiming her audacious remarks questioning the paternity of Kristen Doute’s baby.

Using his Instagram Story as a battleground, Viall called out Vanderpump for defending men with questionable pasts—like James Kennedy, recently arrested for domestic violence—while throwing shade at Doute and her fiancé, Luke Broderick.

“What kind of person protects a man arrested for [domestic violence] while shading one of his exes?” he wrote.

Nick Viall Holds No Respect for Lisa Vanderpump

Viall, clearly unimpressed, declared his respect for the reality TV queen all but evaporated, applauding Broderick as a man of integrity and a loving future father—a stark contrast, he argued, to Vanderpump’s track record of dubious loyalties.

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “I used to be such a fan of LVP; the respect is all gone.”

Viall also defended Doute’s fiancé, Luke Broderick, saying, “For what it’s worth, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Luke, and it’s easy to see he’s going to be a great dad and loves Kristen very much. He has 10x the character than most of the men Lisa has defended over the years.”

What Led to This Fallout?

The drama flared after Vanderpump provocatively questioned Doute’s pregnancy during an ‘Access Hollywood’ podcast, a comment that Doute swiftly dismissed with a clown emoji.

Fellow reality star Scheana Shay jumped into the fray, calling Vanderpump’s actions “super shady” and unprofessional, especially given her role as a producer on ‘The Valley,’ where Doute and Broderick’s love story unfolds.

With emotions running high, Vanderpump has yet to respond publicly to the scathing remarks, but the firestorm of opinions suggests this saga is far from over.

It seems reality TV’s battleground has never been so personal.

