Showtime wasted no time greenlighting Dexter: Original Sin after New Blood’s record-breaking finale. While fans were shocked by Dexter’s end, the network acted quickly, opting for a prequel instead of a direct sequel. How’s that for timing?

Showrunner Clyde Phillips was all set to dive into a sequel. “We wrote all 10 episodes of the sequel,” Phillips revealed, adding that things got a little wild when MTV Entertainment’s Chris McCarthy came on board. McCarthy, fresh off the success of Yellowstone’s prequels, wasn’t into sequels. He wanted Original Sin. He told Phillips, “I’m not in the sequel business; I’m in the prequel business,” just like that, a Dexter prequel was born. Phillips quickly pitched it, and McCarthy’s four-word response sealed the deal: “Phenomenal. I love it.”

And bam, production kicked off.

But there’s more. The Original Sin premiere didn’t just pick up where New Blood left off—it flipped the script. Remember that gut-wrenching shot of Dexter, seemingly fatally wounded by his son Harrison? Well, Original Sin rewound that story. It turns out that Dexter wasn’t so dead after all. The prequel opens with Dexter: Original Sin being saved in the woods, turning that shocking cliffhanger into a “we’re not done yet” moment. This wasn’t a mistake for the writers; Phillips confirmed he originally wrote Dexter’s death as final. But then, New Blood happened. And the world went crazy. “The way New Blood worked is, and what I wanted to say to social media [was]… They went crazy when Dexter was shot, which showed me how much they loved the character and the show,” Phillips said about the intense fan reactions to Dexter’s fate. It was clear: Dexter was far from finished.

By now, fans were all in for more Dexter. This prequel, set mostly in 1991, dives into Dexter’s origins, showing a fresh-faced Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson) navigating his early years in Miami Metro’s forensic unit. With Michael C. Hall narrating Dexter’s inner monologue, the show beautifully blends past and present, digging deep into Dexter’s psyche—his uncontrollable bloodlust, his fraught relationship with his adoptive father, Harry (played by Christian Slater), and, of course, his first taste of “justice.” The twist? We see a young Dexter unhinged, still learning the ropes of his own darkness.

What’s even cooler? The show flips between 1991, when Dexter was just 20, and flashbacks to 1973, unveiling the intense backstory of Dexter’s biological mother, Laura. Phillips hinted, “It is really a lot of fun because anytime you move back and forth between them, it is invigorating.” And he’s not wrong—each flashback adds layers to Dexter’s evolution, making us understand what truly shaped the man he would become.

Production was a time trip for the cast and crew, especially when building the iconic Miami Metro Police Department set. Phillips even had the original blueprints to recreate the last detail. When Michael C. Hall stepped onto that set, it was a full-circle moment—a time machine for the Dexter team.

