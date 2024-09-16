Our first look at the Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin is here. Paramount+ with Showtime released the teaser trailer, putting a full stop to the question surrounding its much-awaited premiere date. Earlier this year, at the San Diego Comic-Con, Dexter: Original Sin unveiled its opening sequence, providing a fresh take on the original’s iconic “morning routine” montage.

Set in 1991 in Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows a young Dexter Morgan, played by Patrick Gibson, as he transitions from a college student to the vigilante serial killer introduced in Jeff Lindsay’s crime novels and Showtime’s parent series. Michael C. Hall returns as the inner voice of the young Dexter. According to the official synopsis, the series will focus on Dexter’s bloodthirsty urges and the dilemma this creates for him and Detective Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), his adoptive father. As Dexter becomes increasingly enchanted with his Dark Passenger, he organizes himself under his father’s guidance, as the latter designs a code to protect his son from law enforcement’s radar and direct his urges onto those deserving of elimination from society. This mission leads Dexter to pursue a forensics internship at Miami Metro Police, where he begins using their resources and secretly interfering with investigations.

The 40-second clip, released on the show’s official YouTube channel, opens with Hall’s internal monologue as Dexter. “I am a killer, but I wasn’t born this way. I was made by my history, by the people around me,” he narrates over a fast-paced montage of scenes introducing fellow cast members. The clip shows Dexter accompanying Miami Metro Homicide to crime scenes, carrying his camera and donning the familiar wardrobe from the original series. With no dialogue and each scene lasting only a fraction of a second, the teaser keeps plot details under wraps while building excitement.

The teaser also shows Harry confronting Dexter about controlling his dark urges and features Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister Debra, experiencing a complicated high school life. Angel Batista (James Martinez), Vince Masuka (Alex Shimizu), and María LaGuerta (Christina Milian), all of whom were a significant part of Dexter, briefly make an appearance. The cast of Dexter: Original Sin also includes Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Geller in supporting roles as fellow members of the police department. The trailer concludes with Hall saying, “It takes a village to raise a killer,” set to a remix of Benny Benassi’s “Satisfaction.”

Dexter: Original Sin is slated to begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on December 13, followed by its television debut on December 15. Currently in production in Los Angeles, the 10-episode season will air weekly.

