Iconic Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered many critically acclaimed films and box-office blockbusters over their legendary careers. Aamir Khan, often hailed as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, has starred in widely admired films like Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, Dangal, PK, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Sarfarosh, to name a few. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan — the King of Romance, has impressed audiences with timeless hits such as Chak De! India, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Swades, and Veer-Zaara, among others.

But have you ever wondered: which film stands as their best-rated title on IMDb? And more importantly, between the two superstars, which one of their respective best-rated films claims the top spot in terms of their IMDb user ratings? Read on to find out.

Aamir Khan vs. Shah Rukh Khan – Top-Rated Film On IMDb

The Aamir Khan movie, which has received the highest user rating on IMDb, is none other than Rajkumar Hirani’s cult comedy-drama 3 Idiots, which was released in 2009. The film boasts a brilliant IMDb user rating of 8.4/10.

And when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan’s top-rated movie on IMDb, it’s Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades, which holds that distinction. The film has an impressive IMDb score of 8.2/10. So, as you can see, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots has outranked Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades on IMDb, but by a narrow margin.

About 3 Idiots

Release Year – 2009

– 2009 IMDb Rating – 8.4/10

– 8.4/10 Director – Rajkumar Hirani

– Rajkumar Hirani Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The buddy comedy film starts with two college friends, Farhan (R. Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi), who are in search of their long-lost friend Rancho (Aamir Khan), a charismatic genius who disappeared after college. The film also focuses on the time the three friends spent on the campus and how Rancho falls in love with the daughter (Kareena Kapoor Khan) of a rigid college dean (Boman Irani).

About Swades

Release Year – 2004

– 2004 IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Director – Ashutosh Gowariker

– Ashutosh Gowariker Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: The film follows the story of an Indian-origin NASA scientist, Mohan Bhargav (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who visits India to search for his childhood nanny, Kaveri Amma (played by Kishori Ballal). During his stay in a village, he is deeply affected by the harsh realities of rural life – poverty, caste discrimination, and lack of education, etc. He uses his engineering skills to help the villagers. But soon, he is faced with a difficult decision: return to America or stay back in his country.

