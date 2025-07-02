RS Prasanna’s directorial Sitaare Zameen Par is enjoying a rock-steady hold at the box office. It would be safe to say that Aamir Khan is back with a bang. The sports comedy drama has surpassed as many as 3 Bollywood biggies on day 12. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Sitaare Zameen Par Domestic Collection Day 12

Yet again, the makers ditched the idea of a discounted Tuesday. Despite that, Sitaare Zameen Par added 3.75 crores to its kitty on day 12. It remained on the same lines as Monday. The overall net earnings in India now surge to 129.78 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 153.14 crores.

Today, Aamir Khan starrer will surpass Salman Khan’s Sikandar (129.95 crores) to become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Made on a budget of 90 crores, Sitaare Zameen Par is already a success with returns of 44.2%. It needs exactly 50.22 crores to earn the ‘hit’ verdict.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Day 8: 6.67 crores

Day 9: 12.55 crores

Day 10: 14.60 crores

Day 11: 3.75 crores

Day 12: 3.75 crores

Total: 129.78 crores

So far, Sitaare Zameen Par has been the #1 choice of the audience. It is now to be seen whether it will maintain the spot after the arrival of Metro In Dino this Friday.

Aamir Khan beats Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt!

The streak of success continues as Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed the lifetime earnings of as many as five Bollywood biggies. It has left behind Kaabil (126.58 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores), Gangubai Kathiawadi (128.89 crores), Airlift (129 crores), and Stree (129.65 crores).

Today, it will easily leave behind Salman Khan’s Sikandar along with Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore (131 crores).

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (12 days)

India net: 129.78 crores

India gross: 153.14 crores

Budget: 90 crores

ROI: 44.2%

Verdict: Success

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Wraps Up With 49% Profits As Ajay Devgn’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News