The Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is still hailed as one of the best movies in her filmography. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial narrated the story of a prostitute turned social activist-politician Gangubai, who worked for the upliftment of the prostitutes of Kamathipura. Here is revisiting the box office performance of the 2022 film at a time when the majority of the big movies were struggling to fare well at the box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Revisit

The Alia Bhatt starrer opened at 10.50 crore at the box office. The biographical drama’s first weekend collections came to 39.12 crore. In the first week, collections came to 68.43 crore. The lifetime collection of the movie was around 128.89 crore. The film received an average verdict since it could recover some of its investments but was expected to fare even higher given its large scale of 100 to 180 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Turned Out To Be A Winner Anyways

Even with an average verdict, the Alia Bhatt starrer won several laurels. It is because the year 2022 was tricky for the box office. After the COVID-19 phase of 2020 and 2021, things were just settling in at the box office, and still, many films were struggling to cross the 100-crore milestone. In such a scenario, crossing the 100 crore milestone being a woman-led movie was a big deal. There were also several preconceived notions about Alia’s performance in the film. But the actress shut off her naysayers with her stellar performance in the same, which also won her a National Award.

About The Movie

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also starred Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It also had a cameo by Ajay Devgn. After this, Alia is also set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again in Love And War.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

