The pair of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty has entertained us over the years, and we all love the magic they create on the big screen. It’s been a long time since they came together for a film, and now, as they’re returning with Singham Again, excitement is at its peak. Despite a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the magnum opus is ready to set the Indian box office on fire and unleash a mega milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ajay and Rohit’s first collaboration happened with Zameen (2003). It failed to create any impact at the Indian box office and was declared a flop. After this, their second collaboration, Golmaal (2006), was a commercial success. However, their third film, Sunday, was a flop affair in India. But post Sunday, the duo never tasted a single failure and has delivered consecutive seven successful films.

The lowest-grossing Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty film is Golmaal, which earned 29.50 crores net at the Indian box office. The first time they tasted a 100 crore success was with Golmaal 3, which did a business of 106.30 crores in 2010. Their highest-grossing film together is Golmaal Again (2017), with 205.72 crores net collection.

In total, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have collaborated on 10 films, and their cumulative net collection stands at a staggering 809.47 crores at the Indian box office. As we can see, they need 190.53 crores more to unleash the 1000 crore milestone, and considering the buzz, it looks like an easy task for Singham Again.

Indian box office collection of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s films together (net collection):

Zameen – 11 crores

Golmaal – 29.50 crores

Sunday – 20.30 crores

Golmaal Returns – 51.90 crores

All The Best – 41.75 crores

Golmaal 3 – 106.30 crores

Singham – 100 crores

Bol Bachchan – 102 crores

Singham Returns – 141 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.72 crores

Total – 809.47 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

