The Gopichand starrer Viswam is underperforming at the box office, and there has been no significant progress even on its 16th day. The movie opened with high expectations but has failed to live up to the hype. Take a look at its 16-day box office collections.

Viswam Box Office Day 16

On its 16th day, the India net collection of the movie comes to 14.35 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 16.93 crore. The film earned around 0.55 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 17.48 crore. Even though the Gopichand starrer is inching towards the 20 crore milestone, it is still far away from recovering its budget.

Will Viswam Be Able To Recover Its Budget?

With its current 14.35 crore India net collections, it looks challenging for the Gopichand starrer to recover its budget. For the unversed, it is mounted at a scale of 24 crore. So, the movie needs at least more than 10 crore to cover its budget. This seems extremely difficult since the day-wise collection of the movie has also reduced drastically. The film has also gotten mixed reviews from the masses, so there is also a dearth of a positive word of mouth.

About The Movie

Apart from Gopichand, Viswam also stars Kavya Thapar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Naresh. The movie has been directed by Sreenu Vaitla. The music has been composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and Bheems Ceciroleo. The plot revolves around a love story against the backdrop of terrorism. The movie will reportedly be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video by the end of October.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

