Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, is one of Tollywood’s most highly anticipated films. Backed by renowned filmmaker Shankar, the magnum opus has been in the making for a long time and finally has a fixed date to arrive on the big screen. It seems moving to the next year is turning out to be the best decision for the makers as the buyers are ready to shed big bucks in exchange for theatrical rights in Telugu states. Keep reading to know more details!

Directed by Shankar, the upcoming political action drama is now scheduled to release during the Sankranti season, and the actual release date is January 10, 2025. Usually, multiple Telugu films lock horns during this festive season, but as of now, there’s only one major competition in front of the Ram Charan starrer, and that’s Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK109.

It is learned that Game Changer will enjoy the full benefit of the holiday season, with an uninterrupted run of 10 days. This has raised expectations for the film, and even the trade expects big business at the box office, especially in the Telugu states. Though the film initially failed to create the expected hype due to constant delays, it seems that now, everything is on track, and one power-packed promo or song will help push the buzz.

According to Track Tollywood’s report, Game Changer is projected to close its pre-release theatrical business in Telugu states at 150 crores. Out of this, Andhra Pradesh is expected to be valued at 70 crores, and the Ceded region is expected to contribute around 25 crores. Theatrical rights in the Nizam region are expected to be valued at 55 crores. Overall, theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to be valued at 150 crores.

This is a big number for Game Changer ever before hitting the box office. It’s totally the brand of Shankar and Ram Charan that’s doing wonders. Yes, Shankar’s reputation suffered a bit due to Indian 2’s disaster, but with this Sankranti release, the director is expected to bounce back.

Reportedly, Prabhas’ Salaar was valued at 160 crores in Telugu states. In comparison to such a hyped film, the Ram Charan starrer is doing well for itself by making just 6.25% less.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (USA): Off To A Decent Start, Sells Over 2,000 Tickets Within Few Hours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News