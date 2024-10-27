Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance is trending all over. The movie has earned the lowest opening day in the franchise, but there is still hope overseas. It has hit a significant milestone at the international box office and is expected to exceed the industry’s projections. Venom 3 will, however, open lower than the projections in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is doing really well in China and collected a strong $13.9 million on Saturday. It has beaten Aquaman 2’s $9.8 million to register the biggest Saturday for a comic book movie post-COVID. It experienced a hike of 95.8% from Friday. The critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes is not so overwhelming as it has received only 36% on Tomatometer. The audience rating, however, is more encouraging as it is 79% on Popcornmeter. After the debut weekend, the film’s future will largely depend on word-of-mouth, and if it’s negative, like Joker 2 or Madame Web, then this movie will fail miserably, too.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance collected a meager $22 million on Friday when it arrived at the theatres in the US. The collection at the North American box office is expected to come below projections. It was initially expected to earn between $65 million and $75 million, but now it seems to be opening to $52 million from 4,131 theatres, as per The Hollywood Reporter. It is significantly lower than the predicted range.

However, it has a chance to make up for the deficit in North America by earning the winning number internationally. It has already crossed a significant milestone overseas. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom: The Last Dance collected a solid $23.5 million on Friday at the overseas box office, taking the international cume to $50.8 million. It has collected this amount from over 64 markets. Adding the $22 million US opening day, Venom 3 has collected $72.8 million worldwide so far.

According to the trade analyst, Venom 3 is expected to earn between $110 million and $120 million from its 5-day opening overseas. Globally, the Marvel movie is predicted to collect $155 million to $170 million on its debut weekend.

Tom Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance may not suffer the same fate as Madame Web or Joker 2 because of the overseas collections, but we will have to wait and watch to give out the final verdict. It was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Wicked Part 1 Box Office Prediction (North America): To Score More Than 55% Of Gladiator II’s Debut Collections?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News