Wicked Part 1 by Jon M Chu is a musical fantasy film set to be released in theatres next month. The long-term box office prediction for the fantasy movie is here, and it is not so shabby. The film will clash against Gladiator II, and the Ridley Scott-directed film has garnered praise from critics and influencers in the early reactions. Being a musical, the movie is in a risky spot; it can either be a hit or a miss at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There will be two movies, and this is the first part. For the unversed, it is the film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which was again based on the 1995 novel by the same name. The characters are from L Frank Baum’s 1990 work, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The film has an epic star cast led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, along with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage in supporting roles.

According to Box Office Pro’s report, strong word-of-mouth is essential in the case of musicals such as this. Timothee Chalamet starrer Wonka succeeded at the box office because of positive WOM. Wicked Part 1 is also vulnerable due to being a stage adaptation and a musical. However, having pop sensation Ariana Grande and theatre artist Cynthia Erivo in the lead roles is a plus for the musical fantasy.

The report stated Wicked Part 1 is predicted to earn between $100 million and $125 million on its debut weekend at the box office in North America. It will clash with Gladiator II and could repeat the Barbenheimer phenomenon. For now, this Ariana starrer fantasy flick seems to be leading as Gladiator II is expected to collect in the range of $60 million-$80 million.

The film reportedly had a budget of $145 million, which is around 51.66% less than Ridley Scott’s epic period drama, Gladiator II. Paul Mescal starrer historical action drama was made on a reported budget of $300 million. Wicked Part 1 will be released in the US theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ra One Box Office: Despite 21% Loss Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Was 3rd HGOTY – Exposing 3 Huge Lies Of The So Called ‘Disaster’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News