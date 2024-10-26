Shah Rukh Khan made a terrific comeback last year at the box office with two roaring successes Pathaan & Jawan, with a third release Dunki, piggybacking on the success of the other two. However, there was a time when the actor had to bear the brunt of the worst of his decisions!

October 26 – SRK’s Jinxed Fate!

In fact October 26 is a date that can be associated with SRK’s jinxed fate. While in 2001, his film Asoka released on the same date and tanked at the box office, he had to face another heartbreaking success 10 years later on 2011 with Ra One on the same date!

Ra One Box Office Collection

Mounted on a budget of 130 – 150 crore, the film earned 118 crore at the box office and faced a loss of almost 32 crore – only 21%. However, the film was tagged as a disaster at the box office. In fact, it was called the worst Diwali disaster of Shah Rukh Khan’s career ever!

Ra One Box Office Myth!

However, the fact of the matter is – it is a huge myth that Ra One was a box-office disaster! The film is said to be a disaster because it was mounted on huge expectations since it was the legit first superhero film starring the biggest superstar of that decade.

So there have been some huge lies set across about the film while it was not the case! Here are three box office myths about the film that were absolutely wrong.

Box Office Flop?

Despite being said as a Diwali bomb that fussed, Ra One achieved an average stature at the box office with 118 crore box office collection in India and 200+ crore worldwide! The film was not a box office flop!

No Box Office Record!

The film was talked about as a box office dud but actually despite not recovering its budget, the film was the third highest-grossing film of the year 2011 after Bodyguard and Ready!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Achievement!

Ra One made Shah Rukh Khan the most profitable actor of that year, with Kareena Kapoor Khan becoming the most profitable actress globally. While Shah Rukh Khan also had Don 2 that year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had Bodyguard as well!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

