Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country. His recent film Pathaan turned out to be a massive success breaking several records. Now filmmaker Anubhav Sinha claims that there was a time when the entire industry wanted the superstar to fail. Scroll down to know more.

The filmmaker is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bheed. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles. The director is known for making gritty and realistic films that have a strong message of social change.

During a conversation with Variety, Anubhav Sinha opened up about the massive shift in his directorial features, including his film Ra one that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal in the lead. Even though the film is widely liked today, but the flick didn’t make much business as expected.

The filmmaker said, “Today, ‘Ra.One’ is a hit, but when it released, they called it a flop. That was a time when the industry wanted Shah Rukh to fail, because they couldn’t deal with this size. Then ‘Tum Bin 2’ failed. Then I said, ‘No. I’ll make films for the man that I was.’ And then I could revert to that individual. This is roughly the time the Indian political landscape was changing quite dramatically. This is also the time that I started reading again, after like, at least 20 years.”

Meanwhile, Bheed will release in cinemas on March 24. The film is shot extensively in Lucknow, and is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. Bheed also features Kritika Kamra, Pankaj Kapur, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, and Karan Pandit.

Previously, the film’s trailer was released on March 10, had attracted a lot of attention on social media. The film revolves around the effects of the first lockdown in 2020 on migrant workers and compares it to the Partition in 1947. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.

