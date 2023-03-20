Actor, author and presenter Twinkle Khanna is known for calling spade a spade with an amazing sense of humour and she has no qualms about it. Twinkle showed the same when she recently hosted renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on her chat show ‘The Icons’ and spoke about the crucial Covid lockdown.

The Covid lockdown not only proved troublesome for the commoners but also for the actress as she recalled the time when she fed her daughter Nitara everyday during the pandemic. The 48-year-old actress opened up about her lack of cooking skills and how even her actor husband Akshay Kumar was not willing to enter the kitchen. Read on to know the scoop.

According to the publication SpotBoye, Twinkle Khanna during her candid conversation with Sanjeev Kapoor revealed how she fed her daughter peanut butter sandwiches every day during the lockdown as they could not cook also joking that how Nitara might need therapy when she grows up. When Sanjeev during the interaction stated how any kind of food can be turned into a delicacy, the author of Mrs Funnybones asserted, “During the pandemic, I was giving her peanut butter sandwiches every day because we couldn’t cook. I can’t cook.”

Twinkle Khanna continued, “My husband said that he is not going to cook” adding, “Now, I feel that she will grow up and go into therapy and say that others’ parents were making pasta and banana bread and everything, but my mother was giving me only peanut butter toast.”

Speaking of the deadly pandemic, Akshay Kumar in April 2021 tested positive for Covid. He had then shared the same on social media informing his fans how following all the protocols, he had isolated himself and was under home quarantine. He later revealed that he got hospitalized as a precautionary measure under medical advice. The Bollywood star was working on his movie ‘Ram Setu’ along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha when he tested positive for the virus.

