Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved and adored Bollywood actresses. She is a phenomenal artist, a loving wife, and a dotting mother. The actress is known for her boss-babe attitude and for speaking her mind. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Kareena had an epic reply to Karan Johar’s question asking that a lot of people think that Alia is like young Kareena Kapoor. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Kareena and Alia never miss a chance to uplift each other like a true queen & Bebo is quite fond of her sister–in–law. However, there was a time when Alia was constantly compared to her & many called the actress the younger version of Kareena. Once Kjo asked Kareena how does she feel about & her reaction left him amused.

During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 4, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the couch along with her brother Ranbir Kapoor soon after the release of Alia Bhatt’s debut film Student Of The Year. During the conversation, Kjo asked Kareena about Alia. To which the actress said, “I love the film.” The Dharma productions head honcho asked her no, not the film; what do you think of Alia? A lot of people think she is like young Kareena Kapoor, you take that as a compliment or would you like to kill her? Well, Bebo had a bizarre reaction to it. She said, “Ahem! Ahem! I don’t know, there are mixed feelings.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

The video was shared by an Instagram page, random.shitszz with the caption, “2 mins silence for future sister-in-law”, and the netizens were quick to react as now Kareena & Alia are quite close to each other.

One of the users wrote, “She is jealous of Alia….”

“Kareena in her earlier years was so sassy, b*tchy lol.. her interviews.”

“She is like, no there’s only one Kareena Kapoor.”

“Now Alia is her Bhabhi.”

“There is only one Bebo.”

One of the users even trolled Karan Johar for unnecessarily asking that question and wrote, “Alia Ki tareef nikalwane ki naakaam koshish…”

However, many users were quick to say that both actresses are different and there is no point in comparing them. Meanwhile, you let us know what you think about the sassy comment of Kareena Kapoor Khan on Alia Bhatt.

