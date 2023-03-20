The 95th Academy Awards ceremony or the Oscars 2023 was a very eventful night for the Indians as we witnessed RRR and The Elephant Whisperers bag the prestigious awards. The award-winning number Naatu Naatu from the SS Rajamouli direct was also performed live onstage and introduced by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Now a Canadian DJ SickKick has turned her speech into a catchy rap song, which even caught the attention of the actress.

Naatu Naatu bagged the Oscars in the category of Best Original Song. It was performed live on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. They were accompanied by professional dancers. It was Deepika who introduced them on stage using the term ‘total banger’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DJ named SickKick used the term ‘total banger’ from Deepika Padukone’s speech and turned it into a rap song. The DJ added funky beats to create the remixed version. SickKick took to their Instagram account to share the ‘piece of music’. The post has been captioned as, “I was watching the Oscars and heard @deepikapadukone’s incredible speech and got really inspired to create this little piece of music…total banger.”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sickickmusic

Apart from Deepika Padukone’s ‘total banger’ the DJ has added a few other lyrics and compiled it as a rap song. Many netizens praised the endeavour and demanded the full version of it. One of them wrote, “Uhm soo sick”. Another commented, “gon play this one on repeat constantly?” One of them wrote, “Sh*t, bro! This is so big! Damn” Many of them mentioned DP’s name and asked her to check it out and the pretty lady did check it out and acknowledged it.

Deepika Padukone shared the post on the story section of her official Instagram handle with the caption, ‘Total Banger’. Check it out.

The introductory speech given by Deepika Padukone addressing RRR’s Naatu Naatu was- “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR’, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger!”

Deepika further said, “It’s earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t you’re about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dia Mirza Reveals She Was Suggested To Correct Her Face, Talks About The Status Of Female Artists: “People Pulled Me Down When I Became A Producer, Got Married…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News