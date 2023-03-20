Bollywood actress Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is an inspiration in many ways. She has not only left a mark on us with her killer dance moves & sartorial fashion choices but also with her boss-babe attitude of dealing with things in life. The actress who never leaves a chance to turn heads with her hot looks opened up about being labelled as a s*x symbol. Scroll below to read the details!

Malaika, who knows how to look her best whenever she steps out can pull off any look effortlessly, and one has to admit that she is one of the most stylish stars in Hindi cinema. Recently, she broke her silence on the tag of s*x symbol and opened up about she is not just about item numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actress Malaika Arora recently attended the India Today Conclave and like always looked stunning. The actress talked about several things including her marriage plans, dating a younger man, s*x, and much more. However, her reaction on being called an s*x symbol caught her attention. The actress said, “I love being called a s*x symbol. I have no qualms about being s*x symbol. I would rather be known as s*x symbol than being called Plain Jane. I am very happy, and I like that.”

The actress also said one cannot survive in the industry only because of the looks as she remarked that she is still relevant. Malla believes you need to offer more than just looks. She said, “I more than just a few songs. I am a lot more than that.”

Malaika added, “Initially, that’s all one looked at as- “She is a pretty face, has a great body, she looks fantastic on screen when she dances, moves well’, but I think staying relevant for over 30 years is not easy. And you cannot just do that, harbouring on good looks. At some point, those looks are going to fade away and you have to move beyond that look,” Well, we couldn’t agree more with her. The actress is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

She was earlier married to actor and producer Arbaaz Khan. The two parted ways in May 2017.

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s unfiltered views on being tagged as a s*x symbol? Let us know in the comments below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Dia Mirza Reveals She Was Suggested To Correct Her Face, Talks About The Status Of Female Artists: “People Pulled Me Down When I Became A Producer, Got Married…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News