Actress Payal Ghosh, who earlier made the headlines for coming up with ‘me too’ allegations, has once again left the Internet shocked after claiming that one of the top Bollywood movie directors raped her after promising to give her a chance in a film. Ghosh took to Twitter to reveal the shocking news of her getting r*ped.

The 33-year-old actress, who hails from Kolkata, is best known for playing Tamannah Bhatia’s friend role in Jr NTR’s ‘Oosaravelli’. She also starred in the lead role in Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s ‘Prayanam’. Read on to know about her shocking allegation.

Taking to Twitter as per the website Track Tollywood, Payal Ghosh claimed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap r*ped her. On social media, she stated, “I worked in south film industry with 2 national award winning directors & star directors but nobody even touched me inappropriately but in Bollywood I haven’t even worked with Anurag Kashyap, but he r*ped me on our third meeting, now say why I shouldn’t brag about south…!!!” Payal has earlier accused Anurag while dragging him into the ‘me too’ controversy.

Anurag Kashyap has not reverted to Payal Ghosh’s claim just like he did not respond to her ‘me too’ allegations earlier. Payal had also raised her voice against director Sajid Khan. The latest revelation comes a week after she shared an unfinished handwritten suicide note on social media warning her fans in case she died by committing suicide or a heart attack. She, however, refrained from naming people who will be responsible for her actions.

In September 2020, Payal on social media revealed that she had given an interview concerned with Anurag to a prominent news portal but they were seeking his permission which irked her. She added that if she was found hanging from a ceiling, it won’t be a suicide. The actress had lodged an FIR against the filmmaker in 2013 for s*xual harassment.

